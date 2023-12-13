S’African singer, Zahara, dies aged 35

Award-winning South African Afro-pop singer, Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, has died, the country’s Culture minister announced.

She had been in hospital, reportedly with liver complications, and the government had been assisting the family “for some time”, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said.

The songstress won fame in 2011 with her album ‘Loliwe’, loved across Africa.

In 2019, Zahara opened about up her battle with alcohol addiction, reports the BBC.

Last month, the family confirmed she had been admitted to hospital and called on South Africans to keep the musician in their prayers. She passed away on Monday night in a Johannesburg hospital, state-run ‘SABC’ news website reports.