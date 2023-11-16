S’African Reality Star, Gumede Claims Nigerian Girls Relationship Is About Money

South African reality TV star and radio presenter, Malibongwe Gumede has claimed that Nigerian women go into romantic relationships to extort money from their partners.

Using her country, South Africa as a reference to Nigeria, she said, “Unlike Nigerian ladies, South African women approach men they admire and go into relationships with them without considering their financial status”.

Gumede made this claim while speaking in the latest episode of the Frankly Speaking podcast co-hosted by Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu.

Gumede said, “We South African women if we like a guy, let’s say a Nigerian guy, we will not hide our feelings. You don’t even have to start spending money before I can do anything with you. If I like you, I like you. It’s genuine.

“But with Nigerian girls, what I’ve noticed is that first, they need to suck everything out of you. That’s what I’ve noticed about Nigerian girls. They love money too much. You know, South African girls, we can love you even if you don’t have money, as long as you are trying.

“But with Nigerian girls, it’s all about the money. If you don’t have money, they won’t even speak to you. What will they be gaining from you if you don’t have the money to maintain their lifestyles?”