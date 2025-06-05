S’African Politician Sacked Over Visit To Fugitive Pastor

Share

A top official in one of South Africa’s biggest political parties has been sacked after he visited a controversial Malawian pastor in April.

Floyd Shivambu has been removed as Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party barely six months into the job after he attended an Easter service at self-proclaimed pastor Shepherd Bushiri’s church.

Bushiri, from Malawi, was one of southern Africa’s best known preachers when he was arrested and charged with fraud in South Africa in 2020, reports the BBC.

After being released on bail, he managed to flee to his home country in unclear circumstances. South Africa has been trying to extradite him ever since. Bushiri denies any wrongdoing.

