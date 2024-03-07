S’African Police Question 4 Over Missing Girl

Police in South Africa have taken in four people for questioning over the disappearance of a six- year-old girl two weeks ago. The search for Joslin Smith has transfixed the country since she disappeared outside her home in Saldanha Bay, near Cape Town.

On Monday, 300 naval officers joined rescuers from Cape Town, a dog unit and drones in the desperate search. Two men and two women have been questioned over the disappearance, reports the BBC.

“It is envisaged that as the investigation unfolds, light will be shed as to her whereabouts or what happened to her,” said Brig Novela Potelwa, the police spokesperson in South Africa’s Western Cape Province. A child goes missing every five hours in South Africa, but most are found.