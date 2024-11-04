S’African Police Arrest 225 Illegal Miners

Share

South African police yesterday said that 225 illegal miners were arrested after being forced out of an abandoned mine shaft due to a lack of food and water.

The miners, known locally as “zama zamas” (“those who try” in Zulu), resurfaced from a mine in Orkney, a gold mining town in the Klerksdorp district of the North West Province.

A police spokesperson told AFP yesterday that the men had been arrested.

They were forced out “as a result of starvation and dehydration”, police said, after security agencies blocked routes used by their accomplices to deliver food and water to the mine.

Police said they were still monitoring the abandoned mine shafts “as more and more illegal miners resurface”

