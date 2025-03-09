S’African Playwright, Athol Fugard Dies At 92

Share

Renowned South African playwright, novelist, actor, and director, Athol Fugard, has passed on at the age of 92.

Born in 1932 in Middelburg in the Eastern Cape, but grew up in Port Elizabeth, Fugard was best known for his political and penetrating plays opposing the racial segregation during apartheid in South Africa, which led to the government withdrawing his passport at some point.

Some of his plays include ‘No-Good Friday’, ‘Nongogo (Prostitute)’, ‘Blood Knot’, ‘Sizwe Bansi is Dead’ and ‘My Children, My Africa!’

Fugard was honoured with international awards for his plays and was also bestowed the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for his excellent contribution and achievements in the theatre.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

