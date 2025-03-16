Share

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian lawmaker has claimed that no African country holds significance in the United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s agenda.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Friday announced the expulsion of South African envoy god hostility toward both America and President Trump.

“South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country,” Rubio wrote on X.

Reacting to the sudden expulsion, Sani who took to his verified X handle wrote, if Trump can take harsh actions against neighbouring countries like Canada and Mexico, no African nation should expect to be a priority.

“The expulsion of South African Ambassador from the US, If Trump can say and do negative things to Canada and Mexico, no African country is that important in his agenda,” Sani said

The move signals increasing diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pretoria, with analysts warning that U.S.-Africa relations under the Trump administration could face further strain.

