S’African Anti-Apartheid Author, Breyten Breytenbach Dies At 85

Renowned South African anti-apartheid writer, activist, and artist, Breyten Breytenbach has passed away at the age of 85.

Confirming his death, his family members said he died peacefully in his sleep in Paris, France with his wife, Yolande Ngo Thi Hoang Lien, by his side.

It would be recalled that prior to his death, Breytenbach was a towering figure in literature and art, as well as a fervent critic of South Africa’s apartheid regime.

A family statement described him as “An immense artist, militant against apartheid, who fought for a better world until the end.”

Born on September 16, 1939, in the Western Cape, Breytenbach became a leading voice of the Afrikaans language, using it to critique the injustices of apartheid.

A member of the Sestigers literary movement, he sought to point out the beauty of Afrikaans while rejecting its association with Afrikaner nationalism.

After leaving South Africa in 1960, Breytenbach spent much of his life in exile, primarily in Europe.

In 1975, he clandestinely returned to South Africa to support resistance efforts but was arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison for terrorism.

His time behind bars inspired his seminal work, The True Confessions of an Albino Terrorist, a harrowing account of his imprisonment and solitary confinement.

French President François Mitterrand helped secure Breytenbach’s release in 1982. He later became a French citizen and continued his activism and creative endeavors, producing over 50 books, including poetry, novels, and essays, many of which have been translated into multiple languages.

Breytenbach’s contributions extended beyond the written word. His surreal paintings, often depicting themes of captivity and freedom, gained international acclaim.

Though apartheid ended in 1994, Breytenbach remained outspoken. He was a harsh critic of South Africa’s post-apartheid African National Congress (ANC) government, accusing it of corruption and failing the ideals of liberation.

His activism reached global issues as well. In 2002, he published an open letter in The Guardian criticizing Israeli policies in Palestine, showcasing his lifelong commitment to justice and human rights worldwide.

Jack Lang, France’s former education minister, called him “a rebel with a tender heart, part of all the struggles for human rights.”

Breytenbach was awarded France’s highest cultural honor, the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, recognizing his immense contributions to literature and the arts.

Breytenbach is survived by his wife, Yolande, daughter Daphnée, and two grandsons.

