March 18, 2025
March 18, 2025
S’African Ambassador Must Leave By Friday – US

FILE – South Africa’s ambassador to the U.S. Ebrahim Rasool speaks at the South African Embassy in Washington, Dec. 6, 2013. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

The State Department says South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, who was declared “persona non grata” last week, has until Friday to leave the country.

After Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined that Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was no longer welcome in the US and posted his decision Friday on social media, South African embassy staff were summoned to the State Department and given a formal diplomatic note explaining the decision, department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

She said Rasool’s diplomatic privileges and immunities expired yesterday and that he would be required to leave the United States by Friday, reports The Associated Press.

South African Foreign Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said in a television interview yesterday that Rasool was still in the US but would be leaving as soon as possible.

Rubio announced his decision in a post on X as he was flying back to the United States from a Group of seven foreign ministers meeting in Canada. In it, he accused Rasool of being a “race-baiting politician” who hates President Donald Trump.

