Shehu Sani, former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate has defended the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa over his approval of visa relaxation policies for Nigerians.

In a statement on his verified X handle on Sunday, Sani described the criticism from some South Africans as “Unfortunate” and rooted in ignorance of be Nigeria’s historic contributions to South Africa’s liberation struggle.

According to Sani, the disapproval also fails to recognize the extensive economic ties between the two nations, particularly the billions of dollars in South African investments in Nigeria.

He emphasized that such criticisms undermine the shared Pan-African ideals that both countries have championed.

He further observed a gendered divide in attitudes toward Nigerians in South Africa.

Sani asserted that “most of those not happy with Nigerians are the South African men,” while commending South African women for being “the real Pan-Africanists.”

Sani’s comments come amidst growing debates in South Africa regarding immigration policies and their impact on local citizens.

However, he urged for a broader understanding of the mutual benefits and historical solidarity between the two nations.

He stressed the importance of unity in fostering stronger Pan-African relations.

The visa relaxation initiative approved by Ramaphosa is part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between South Africa and Nigeria, two of Africa’s largest economies.

Despite this, the move has sparked mixed reactions among South Africans, with some expressing concerns over immigration-related challenges.

