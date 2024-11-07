S’Africa Shuts Border Crossing With Mozambique Over Poll Unrest

Share

South Africa has closed one of its busiest border crossings with Mozambique following violent post electoral protests in the neighboring country.

The protests have led to deadly clashes in several cities following last month’s disputed presidential election, won by Mozambique’s ruling Frelimo party.

Authorities say there are reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the Lebombo port of entry, reports the BBC.

“Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice,” the South African border agency said.

