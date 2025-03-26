S’Africa Returnee Jailed For Money Laundering

Share

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced a South Africa returnee, Okorie Sunday, to six months in prison for failing to declare $299,000 and 100 Euros while entering Nigeria.

The funds, which were intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on March 19, 2025, have also been ordered forfeited to the Federal Government (FG).

Justice Deinde Dipeolu delivered the judgment following a trial where the prosecution, led by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Chineye Okezie, presented evidence of Okorie’s failure to fully declare the cash in his possession.

During the trial, Nanaowe Tonbo, an officer with the Nigerian Customs Service’s Anti-Money Laundering Section at Murtala Muhammed Airport, testified about how Okorie attempted to under-declare his cash holdings.

“On March 19, 2025, at about 9 to 10 p.m., Mr. Sunday Okorie approached the declaration desk. When asked how much he was carrying, he declared only $225,000.

“Suspecting foul play, customs officers conducted a thorough search of Okorie’s luggage and discovered a total of $578,000. However, $299,000 of that sum had not been declared, violating money laundering regulations,” Tonbo told the court.

Following the interception, the Nigerian Customs Service handed over Okorie and the seized cash to the EFCC for further investigation on March 21, 2025.

In her testimony, EFCC operative Felicia Paul told the court:

“In his statement, written by his son, Emeka Okorie, he claimed he didn’t declare the extra $250,000 because he didn’t know the exact amount.

“He said his friends in South Africa gave him the money to deliver to a Bureau De Change operator in Ikeja.”

The Bureau De Change operator, Sulaimon Abdulrasheed, was later invited for questioning by the EFCC and provided a statement, which was admitted into evidence without objection.

At the resumption of the case on Wednesday, the EFCC counsel informed the court that she was ready to proceed to trial, as Okorie had pleaded not guilty when first arraigned on Tuesday.

However, Okorie’s counsel, Okoronkwo Uche, requested a plea change if the charges were amended.

Justice Dipeolu granted the request, striking out two of the four counts against Okorie.

A dramatic moment unfolded just as the amended charges were about to be read. Okorie suddenly slumped in the dock, forcing the judge to halt proceedings.

Court officials rushed to his aid, and after receiving medical attention, Okorie was stabilized.

Following the amended charges, Okorie pleaded guilty, leading to his conviction and sentencing to six months in prison.

