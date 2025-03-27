S’Africa Returnee Jailed For Money Laundering, Forfeits $299,000 To FG

Share

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has sentenced a South Africa returnee, Okorie Sunday, to six months in prison for failing to declare a total of $299,000 and 100 Euros while entering Nigeria.

The funds, intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on March 19, 2025, were also ordered forfeited to the Federal Government (FG).

Justice Deinde Dipeolu delivered the judgment following a trial where the prosecution, led by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Chineye Okezie, presented evidence of Okorie’s failure to fully declare the cash in his possession.

During the trial, Nanaowe Tonbo, an officer with the Nigerian Customs Service’s AntiMoney Laundering Section at Murtala Muhammed Airport, testified on how Okorie attempted to underdeclare his cash holdings.

“On March 19, 2025, at about 9 to 10 p.m., Mr Sunday Okorie approached the declaration desk. When asked how much he was carrying, he declared only $225,000.”

