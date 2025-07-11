S’Africa Retain CAA U-18/U-20 Title In Abeokuta

Defending champions, South Africa, have declared that it is not letting up its dominance of African athletics as the 2025 CAA U-18/U-20 Championships beckon in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Rainbow Nation said it is ready to make a statement with the young athletes they will parade in the championships holding at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, from July 16 to 20.

From the maiden CAA U-18/U-20 Championships in Cote d’Ivoire in 2019, South Africa has beaten off strong competition from Nigeria and Kenya in both categories, though Nigeria and Kenya officials are optimistic of making adjustments to the calculations this time in Abeokuta.

Athletics South Africa, which is parading the world junior champion in the men’s 100m, Bayanda Walaza, Njabulo Mbatha 400mh, and Tumi Ramokgopa women’s 100m, is determined to maintain the status quo.

“The South African delegation is made up of 70 strong athletes, and that is how seriously we take these Championships, just like all others before this edition,” Media consultant to ASA, Sifiso Cele, said.

“The mandate given to each athlete is simple: ‘Bring the African title home.” “But we realise that to be crowned African champions, we have to compete with the best there is on the continent to prove our mettle. We will take no opponent lightly, and therefore, we worry about each event and each lineup.