S’Africa President Mourns Access Holdings CEO, Wigwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has joined Nigerian leaders to mourn the passing of Herbert Wigwe, the Group CEO of Access Holdings Limited, as well as his wife, son, and former Chair of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

President Ramaphosa conveyed his profound sorrow over the aviation accident that killed Wigwe in the United States of America on Friday night in a statement issued on Monday.

Ramaphosa in his condolence message to the families of all those impacted, particularly the friends and family of the slain helicopter crew.

His thoughts and prayers went out to the Access Bank family everywhere, especially to South Africa, and he emphasised that the spirits of the deceased may now rest in peace.

In his remarks, President Ramaphosa recognised the important contribution Herbert Wigwe made to the continental banking industry, calling him a partner and a pioneer in the development of Africa’s economy.

He underlined the shared pain with the executives and employees of Access Bank, a landmark African institution, and expressed gratitude for Access Bank South Africa’s support in the nation’s investment drive.

His words: “I am deeply saddened by the aviation tragedy that has claimed the lives of our continental partner and banking sector pioneer, Nigeria’s Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO of Access Bank, his wife and son, and former Chair of the Nigerian Exchange Group Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the affected families, including the relatives and friends of the helicopter crew who perished, as well as the Access Bank family around the globe, including South Africa. May all the departed souls rest in peace.

“We value Access Bank South Africa’s support for our investment drive and we share in this terrible loss felt by the management and staff of a flagship African enterprise.”