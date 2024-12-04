Share

South African Government has expressed a keen interest in collaborating with Nigeria to harness critical minerals, particularly lithium, as part of efforts to drive the global electric vehicle (EV) revolution.

During the Nigeria-South Africa Business Roundtable in Cape Town on December 4, 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the pivotal role Nigeria’s vast lithium reserves could play in advancing green energy initiatives and industrialization within the EV sector.

He proposed partnerships between private enterprises and development finance institutions to develop manufacturing infrastructure and enhance mineral processing capabilities.

President Ramaphosa noted South Africa’s Just Transition Framework and Investment Plan, which forecast substantial investments in renewable energy and the green economy.

He stressed that both countries could mutually benefit from processing critical minerals domestically to support industrial growth and sustainable development.

“As part of the broader global transition to a low-carbon economy, we must leverage the abundant natural resources that exist in our countries to promote green industrialization.”

In addition to energy and industrialization, Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s support for Nigeria’s bid to join the G20.

He described the move as essential for amplifying Africa’s voice on global platforms.

Speaking at the launch of South Africa’s G20 presidency, he called Nigeria a “valued sister country.”

Also, he emphasized the need for greater African representation in the group.

Currently, South Africa and the African Union are the only African members of the G20.

At the 11th Bi-National Commission (BNC) meeting co-chaired by Presidents Ramaphosa and Bola Tinubu, the leaders discussed the importance of equitable representation for Africa on global economic forums.

Ramaphosa noted that Africa’s population and economic growth are poised to make it a significant global force, further stating the need for inclusion.

He stated, “We have a voice, we have a presence, and we will be the biggest growth story in years to come.”

This partnership between Nigeria and South Africa aims to strengthen bilateral ties, foster sustainable industrialization, and position Africa as a critical player in the global green energy transition.

It also reflects broader efforts to promote the continent’s strategic interests on the world stage.

