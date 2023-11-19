S’africa Lead Nigeria’s World Cup Group

Nigeria’s main rivals in the Group C of the World Cup qualifiers, South Africa, have taken the lead after MatchDay 1. The Bafana Bafana on Saturday beat Benin Republic 2-1 in South Africa. The win, the first in the group, has taken South Africa to the top, with three points.

Nigeria and Lesotho are joint second with a point and goal each. Rwanda and Zimbabwe also with a point but no goal followed. Benin with no point and the only defeated side so far in the group are last.

South Africa made hay early in the game, scoring in the second minute through Percy Tau. Johnson Mudau doubled the lead in the second minute of the added time of the first half. Steve Mounie pulled a goal back for Benin Republic in the 70th minute.

Nigeria begin the MatchDay 2 of the group with a dicey tie with Zimbabwe in Rwanda on Sunday. A win will give Nigeria a lead ahead of the highly predictable duel of Lesotho against South Africa as Bafana Bafana make a short trip to the kingdom that South Africa completely encircled . The tie holds on Tuesday.