S’Africa Hits Back After Trump Says US Won’t Invite It For G20 Next Year

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as “regrettable” the announcement by US President Donald Trump that South Africa would not be invited to take part in next year’s G20 summit in Florida.

In a social media post, Trump said South Africa had refused to hand over the G20 presidency to a US embassy representative at last week’s summit in Johannesburg.

“Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year.”

Members of the G20 – a gathering of the world’s biggest economies – do not need an invite but can possibly be barred through visa restrictions reports the BBC.

Trump boycotted the Johannesburg summit because of a widely discredited claim that South Africa’s white minority is the victim of largescale killings and land grabs.