The South African government on Saturday said the expulsion of its Ambassador to the United States (US), Ebrahim Rasool, is “regrettable.”

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio declared that Rasool is no longer welcome in the United States.

The South African government disclosed this in a short statement published on its X handle on Saturday hours after the announcement of the American government.

It also called for decorum on both sides to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“The Presidency has noted the regrettable expulsion of South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Mr. Ebrahim Rasool,” the statement read.

“The Presidency urges all relevant and impacted stakeholders to maintain the established diplomatic decorum in their engagement with the matter.

“South Africa remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America.”

