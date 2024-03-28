S’Africa Coach Expects Hostile Atmosphere In Abuja April 5

South Africa head coach, Desiree Ellis has warned her players they must be ready for a difficult test when they visit Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that Banyana Banyana and Super Falcon of Nigeria will battle for a place in the women’s football event at the 2024 Olympic Games next month.

The Super Falcons will host the first leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday, April 5.

The second leg will hold at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria four days later.

“I’m happy we have these players back. That warms my heart and is encouraging because those are our more experienced players and their experience is going to help in this situation,” Ellis said ahead of the game.

“It might be hostile and we know how passionate the fans of Nigeria are — we need that experience to get over this hurdle.

“It will be a tough match because they haven’t been in the Olympics since 2008 and their team has changed a bit since we last played them (at the 2022 WAFCON).

“They’re still one of the best teams on the continent. They’ve been serial winners (Nigeria have won 11 of 14 WAFCON titles) and have been consistent over the past few years. We’re in the same bracket but we’ve got to be consistent.”