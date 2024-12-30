Share

South Africa’s dance community has been thrown into mourning following the sudden passing of renowned dancer, choreographer, and artist, Dada Masilo, at the age of 39 after a brief illness.

The tragic development was contained in a statement issued by her management on Sunday, December 29, requesting privacy for the Masilo family during this difficult time.

“The Masilo family have requested privacy in honour of Dada’s memory at this tragic time. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced when arrangements have been made,” the statement partly reads.

At the time of her untimely death, Masilo was deeply engaged in creating an autobiographical solo piece reflecting on the themes of loss and remembrance.

With a career spanning over two decades, Masilo was widely celebrated for her groundbreaking artistry, earning numerous accolades both locally and internationally.

Earlier this year, she was awarded the coveted Premio Positano Léonide Massine for the Art of Dance.

Masilo’s journey in dance began in the 1990s at the Dance Factory in Newtown, Johannesburg. Her prodigious talent was evident early on, as she performed for Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands at just 11 years old.

Her formal training at the National School of the Arts, Jazzart Dance Theatre, and the internationally renowned P.A.R.T.S. in Brussels provided the foundation for her illustrious career.

Renowned for her innovative interpretations of classical works such as “Swan Lake” and “Giselle”, Masilo seamlessly integrated African dance traditions into her choreography, challenging conventions while honouring her cultural heritage.

Her fearless artistry garnered prestigious awards, including the Gauteng Arts and Culture MEC Award and the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Dance in 2008.

In December 2024, she was recognised as one of Johannesburg’s “artistic icons” with a star embedded in the wall of Soweto Theatre—a tribute that she described as deeply meaningful, as it celebrated her contributions to the arts within her home country.

Dada Masilo’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the dance world. Her pioneering spirit, bold creativity, and unyielding dedication will be remembered by all who witnessed her brilliance.

