S’Africa Ahead Of Nigeria In Filmmaking –Pere

Nigerian reality star and actor, Pere Egbi, has stirred heated social media conversations after boldly declaring that South Africa is ahead of Nigeria in filmmaking.

Pere, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate who spoke on Monday via his verified X handle, said South Africa has surpassed Nigeria in several aspects of movie production, including storytelling, work ethics, and overall quality.

Sharing his candid opinion about Nollywood and the Nigerian film industry, said Nigeria and South Africa need to collaborate.

He said, “No offence to my Nollywood colleagues, but you see South Africa, they are ahead of us o when it comes to film production, storytelling, filmmaking, work ethics, name it. They are ahead. We need to collaborate!”

“I don’t think Nigerians are ready for that. Just look at how people insult housemates on a reality show.”

“Only Nigerians with blocked brains will dispute this.”

“Coming from someone who just entered Nollywood yesterday. Nollywood tells our authentic story, family, faith, struggles, and culture. South African movies are nice, but too westernised and fake in my opinion.”

“As a South African, I actually prefer Nollywood and Bollywood because of their wholesome, family-oriented storylines.”

“If you shoot some types of movies here in Nigeria, society will stigmatise you forever. That’s part of the limitation.”

Responding to the backlash, Pere doubled down, hinting that Nigerians themselves may be part of Nollywood’s slow progress.

“So the problem isn’t Nollywood filmmakers, na Nigerians dey hinder the progress of Nollywood be that. Lol. And you’re right!!!”