Safety Violation: ValueJet Removes Crew From ‘Active Duty’, Faces Probe

ValueJet said the carrier is fully cooperating with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in its ongoing investigation, adding that the crew involved was removed immediately from active duty, pending the outcome of a thorough internal review and investigation that has commenced to understand the root cause and prevent any recurrence.

The airline, in a statement, acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, noting that the carrier operates under strict adherence to regulatory procedures and international safety standards, and remains committed to accountability and improvement across all levels of our operations.

“We appreciate the NCAA’s swift response and will continue to work closely with the Authority to uphold the integrity of the Nigerian aviation sector, and we remain committed to accountability and improvement across all levels of operations.’

On Tuesday, the NCAA suspended two pilots of domestic carrier ValueJet following a serious breach of aviation safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The spokesman for the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, confirmed receiving reports that the pilot “commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.”

“This reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards,” he stated.

The NCAA described the situation as one it views “with utmost seriousness,” prompting swift enforcement action against the flight crew.

“Consequently, the Authority has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, with immediate effect”.