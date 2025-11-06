Safety Standard: We’re Committed To Combating Irregular Migration –NIS

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has said the service is committed to combating irregular migration and promoting safe and legal passage on local and international routes.

Comptroller Muhammad Adamu, the Controller of Seme Command of Nigeria Immigration Service gave the assurance during Nationwide Anti-smuggling of Migrant Sensibilisation Campaign in Seme.

The theme of the two-day campaign was entitled: “ Say No to Migrant Smuggling”. The campaign programme was organised by Seme Command of NIS and Lagos State Border Patrol Command in Seme.

According to Adamu, irregular migration processes significant risks to individuals, communities and nation, this can lead to exploitation, human trafficking and lost of Life. “The two commands are committed to combating irregular migration and promoting safe and legal passage. “We recognise that irregular migration is being driven by economic hardship, conflict and lack of opportunities.

“However, we must emphasise that irregular migration is not a solution to these challenges instead it can escalate vulnerability and undermining our national security.

“The two commands are working hand in hand to with other security agencies, community leaders, associations chairman, international organization, to address the root cause of irregular migration.

“We are also strengthening our border surveillance and we’ve put on some control measures to prevent irregular migration,” he said. Adamu urged all stakeholders to join us in the efforts, adding that this is not for immigration alone.