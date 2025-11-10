Safety: Sovereign Trust Insurance Cautions Nigerians On ‘Ember’ Months

The Managing Director of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olaotan Soyinka, has advised Nigerians to be safetyconscious during this period of the ‘ember’ months.

Speaking at a recent function held in Lagos, Olaotan stated that the possession of insurance policies should not be a reason for carelessness by holders of such policies.

According to him, “while it is generally known that accidents are common during the ‘ember’ months as a result of increased activities during the period with people rushing to meet up with their goals as the year rounds up.

“It is advisable that even in the midst of such activities; we should still exercise caution so that we do not get involved in unnecessary mishaps that could have been averted.

“Whileit is not in dispute that Insurance helps to mitigate against risks, it should not be taken as a license to throw caution to the wind and be careless” He cautioned that rather, insurajce should be seen as a respite in case of the unforeseen and inevitable.

It is widely known that cases of vehicle crashes, fire outbreaks and other perils are usually on the increase during the last months of the year, hence the need for caution to be exercised by all and sundry so as to prevent such misfortunes.

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, a company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange commenced business on Jan 2, 1995 and has a network of offices spread across major commercial cities in the country.