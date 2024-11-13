Safety Of Commuters: Adeleke Flags-Off Profiling Of Transport Operators

Share

In an effort to enhance security and accountability in the Osun State Transportation sector, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has flagged off the profiling of every commercial transport operator in the State.

Tagged: Commercial Transport Operators’ Profiling Programme(CTOPP), it will among other things help in building a trusted network for transport safety in and around the State.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the programme on Wednesday, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke said the move became necessary so as to reduce incidents of kidnapping and loss of properties through commercial vehicles.

The Governor who was represented at the programme by the Senior Special Assistant on Transportation, Hon. Salaam Hamid Adewale said the profiling also became necessary to be able to plan for issues in the transportation sector of the State.

He noted that the revenue drive of the present administration will be greatly boosted through the profiling of every commercial transport operator in the State because it will provide an accurate database of every operator with which the State can work.

The Governor who expressed delight at the development stressed that the move is another testament to the fact that the present administration is running a transparent and accountable government which will be for the benefit of all and sundry.

He noted that the step is another giant stride towards institutionalising transparency and accountability in the State’s Transportation sector.

Also speaking, the team leader of the technical partner of the programme, Digital Revolution Limited(DRL) Mr Adeola Akeem said the launch marks a transformative step forward in Osun State’s commitment to a safer and more organised transport sector.

He explained that DRL is honoured to collaborate with the State Government in building a digital database that will strengthen the State’s transport infrastructure.

In his words, “CTOPP is not just a system, it is a model for innovation, digitalization and security that will benefit operators and citizens alike, this is a programme that aligns with Osun State’s growth and demonstrates how technology can drive socio-economic growth and enhance security of commuters.

