Safety: House Owners Within Airports To Lose Properties To Govt

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has announced that individuals occupying residential properties within airport premises across the country will soon lose ownership of their houses, as the Federal Government moves to reclaim such spaces for safety and security reasons.

Keyamo disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the Council approved a memo he presented to exclude all Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) properties in and around airports from sale or private ownership.

“We have had serious problems where private individuals claim ownership of properties within airport environments — areas meant for technical and emergency staff. These are safety zones, and we cannot have private homes within them,” Keyamo said.

He explained that the decision effectively nullifies previous transactions in which such properties were purportedly sold, noting that airport quarters were originally designed to accommodate essential personnel such as firefighters, security officers, and navigational staff.

“We will not concede any of such properties within or around airports to private individuals,” he stressed.

The Minister also revealed that FEC approved the concession of the Port Harcourt International Airport, assuring aviation unions that their interests and jobs would be protected under the new arrangement.

Keyamo further disclosed that the Council approved contracts for maintenance and support services for airport management solutions at Nigeria’s five international airports, as well as the procurement and installation of advanced tertiary power systems and navigational aids by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

He added that approval was granted for the purchase of 15 airport rescue and firefighting vehicles to meet ICAO standards, and the construction of NAMA’s permanent headquarters.

According to him, the Council also approved the concession of biometric verification systems at airports to enhance passenger identification and curb security threats.

Keyamo explained that the biometric system will link passengers’ National Identification Numbers (NIN) to both local and international flights, ensuring that “no anonymous or fake-identity travellers” can board aircraft in Nigeria.