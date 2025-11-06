Safety: House Owners Within Airports To Lose Properties to Govt

Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo has said individual house owners within the precincts of the nation’s airports would soon loose possession of their properties.

The minister made this declaration yesterday while briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

Keyamo said the memo he presented for eviction of the people living in the airport was approved by the Council. He said: “Now this is one of the major ones I want to mention now that we sought approval of FEC to exclude properties owned by the Federal Airport Authority in and around the airports in the country from disposal to private individuals.

“There is one committee called presidential implementation committee or so on government properties set up long ago by Obasanjo’s government, where they sought to sell government properties to private individuals, maybe some of them on occupier basis. “But at that time, I think it was through presidential memo that they excluded certain properties at that time, you know, having to do with safety and security.

“Now it has been our problem at the airport, where people come and say that, because they were owner occupiers, they will buy properties within the airport or around the airport, meant for, for example, very technical staff, maybe firefighting staff, AppSec, navigational people.”