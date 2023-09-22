Safety: FG Mulls Private Fire Fighters’ Training

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has made a case for the widening of the scope of the National Fire Academy in Abuja, to accommodate the training of private fire service personnel. The former federal lawmaker, who made the submission shortly after an inspection tour of the academy, insisted that the facility has the potential of playing key roles in training safety officers expected to be “on-ground” responders for the private sector.

A statement, yesterday, the spokesperson, Mr Babatunde, also quoted the minister as saying: “A lot has been done but there is still a lot more to be done. “With what I have seen here, I can guarantee you that we will work very hard to see that this facility will not only be useful in training officers of the fire service but also for the private sector.

“We must make fire safety a personal affair. Every institution, commercial and social recreation centre should have certified fire and safety personnel, trained by this facility.” While maintaining that the academy could serve various private sector players, he added thus: “a market, bank, hotel, mall, restaurant, or even ministries should have first responders that can administer basic fire-fighting remedy while waiting for the arrival of a full operation squad of the country’s fire service.

“Today, we have over 3 million private guards certified by the NSCDC. We can have something similar for the fire service. We need private fire service men to enhance our service and response time. The President’s #Renewed- Hope agenda has charged us to be innovative if we must change the narrative,” he said, noting: “As a matter of fact, this is another innovative way to generate revenue, because we expect that anyone looking to become a safety or security guard should get trained and certified by this academy.”