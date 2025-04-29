Safety Day: Workers Are Our Prized Assets At FIRS – Adedeji

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, has emphasized that nothing can be achieved in an environment where the safety of staff members is not prioritized.

Adedeji, who was recently decorated as a Safety Champion by the National Safety Institute and Agency, stated that workers are the agency’s prized assets.

He highlighted that the success recorded by FIRS would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of its staff.

A statement by Sikiru Akinola, Technical Assistant (Media), quoted Adedeji, who spoke at the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, explaining that “safety is important and everyone’s duty.”

He revealed that the agency’s commitment to workplace safety has earned FIRS recognition from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity as one of the most safety-compliant government agencies in Nigeria.

“Today, we stand together to reaffirm a principle that is at the very core of our service: that the safety, health, and well-being of our people is non-negotiable,” he said.

Adedeji further explained that the global theme for this year, “The Impacts of Digitalisation and AI on Workers’ Safety and Health,” is highly relevant to the current times — an era of rapid innovation but also new risks and responsibilities.

“Our chosen FIRS sub-theme, ‘Enhancing Tax Compliance through AI while Safeguarding Employees’ Well-being,’ reflects our deep understanding that technology must serve people, not endanger them,” he added.

As FIRS modernizes its processes, deploys AI tools, and digitizes its operations to improve tax compliance and efficiency, Adedeji emphasized that the agency is equally committed to ensuring that no staff member’s health, safety, mental well-being, or sense of security is compromised.

“Over the past year, we have taken concrete and deliberate steps to strengthen our safety culture,” he said.

Adedeji further demonstrated that safety is not just a policy but a daily practice by signing the FIRS Safety Commitment Statement.

“Today’s event is part of our ongoing effort to ensure that every FIRS office, every digital platform we introduce, and every innovation we embrace prioritizes the dignity, security, and well-being of our people,” he concluded.

