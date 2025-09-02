Safety Concerns: Airline To Ban Pilots From Keeping Beards

Australian flag carrier Qantas Airways (QF) is reviewing a grooming policy that could ban pilots from wearing beards, citing concerns about oxygen mask safety. The review follows a study by British defense company QinetiQ that linked facial hair to potential air leaks in quick-donning oxygen systems.

Aviationa2z.com reports that the policy change would affect pilots flying from Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD) and regional carriers such as QantasLink, where beards have been allowed until now. Critics argue the move contradicts recent studies suggesting no safety risk. QinetiQ’s assessment suggested that beards may compromise the airtight seal required for pilot oxygen masks during emergencies.

These masks are critical in emergency situations such as cabin depressurization, where immediate oxygen supply can mean the difference between safety and incapacitation. Qantas already restricts mainline pilots from wearing beards, but the airline now intends to expand this ban to all cockpit crew, including regional operators.

The proposed rule has caused frustration among crew members, with some growing beards in protest. Many pilots highlight research published by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the Journal of Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance.

According to the study, beards do not interfere with mask performance, even under simulated rapid decompression at 30,000 feet. Contrary to QinetiQ’s review, multiple studies suggest that beards do not interfere with oxygen delivery systems. The Embry-Riddle research involved 24 participants, including cleanshaven, short-bearded, and long-bearded individuals.

Tests showed no delay in mask donning, no oxygen saturation issues, and no leakage of smoke or fumes. Further testing exposed participants to strong odors and fumes to evaluate whether beards compromised the mask’s seal. None of the subjects reported detecting fumes, indicating that the masks remained airtight.