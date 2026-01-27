Safety Breaches’ll Attract Sanctions, Prosecution – FG Warns Employers

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to employers nationwide that organisations violating occupational safety laws will face sanctions and potential criminal prosecution.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Northern Zone edition of the NSITF–NECA Safe Workplace Intervention Project (SWIP), Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, stressed that job creation must never come at the expense of workers’ lives.

“Creating jobs must never cost human lives. Employers who violate occupational safety laws will be sanctioned, and where negligence leads to loss of life, they will be prosecuted, including for manslaughter where applicable. We will not play politics with Nigerian workers’ lives,” Onyejeocha said.

The Minister emphasized that while the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA), 2010, provides for compensation, prevention remains the government’s priority. “Compensation is important, but preventing accidents is paramount. Safety is not optional. Safety is the law,” she declared.

Highlighting the Northern region’s economic importance, Onyejeocha noted that sectors such as mining, construction, manufacturing, agro-processing, and trade employ millions and expose workers to real hazards. She described SWIP as a practical platform bringing regulators, employers, and workers together to identify risks, build capacity, and promote safer work systems.

The Minister called on the organised private sector, including NECA and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), to go beyond advocacy and actively enforce compliance among members. “Employers must drive peer accountability and industry-led standards so that safety becomes the norm, not the exception,” she said.

Onyejeocha commended organisations recognised during the programme for proving that strong labour standards and profitability can coexist, urging them to inspire others across industries to raise safety standards.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment, she pledged to strengthen occupational safety enforcement, deepen compliance with the ECA, and sustain collaboration with the private sector.

“Safe work is a right, not a privilege. Protecting workers is an investment in national development and in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Onyejeocha concluded.