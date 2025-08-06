Safety Breach: NCAA Suspends Two ValueJet Pilots

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Wednesday announced the suspension of two ValueJet pilots following a severe breach of aviation safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, announced the development in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the NCAA, the preliminary findings revealed that on Tuesday, the pilot commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without obtaining the mandatory pre-departure clearance.

Describing the incident as a grave violation, the NCAA said it had taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, with immediate effect.

It further stated that the suspension would remain in effect pending the outcome of a full investigation into the incident.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirms that it has received reports concerning a serious breach of aviation safety protocols by a ValueJet pilot at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

“This reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

“The NCAA views this incident with utmost seriousness. Consequently, the Authority has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, with immediate effect.