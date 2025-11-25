Safety Awareness: Elumelu Foundation, Fire Service To Train 7,400

No fewer than 7,400 Nigerians are set to receive training on fire safety awareness, following a partnership between the Federal Fire Service (FFS) and the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

Specifically, the Service will train 200 participants in each state of the federation and the FCT, totaling 7,400 beneficiaries.

The programme will focus on essential fire-prevention skills, early warning practices, and basic emergency response procedures.

This is as the “volunteers” will also be groomed to serve as fire safety advocates within their communities, creating a multiplier effect that promotes vigilance and responsible safety behaviour nationwide.

The disclosure was made in a statement signed yesterday by the Fire Service’s spokesperson, Paul Abraham, a Deputy Comptroller of Fire (DCF).

The training, the statement noted, is expected to hold across the 36 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the initiative is expected to significantly strengthen grassroots preparedness, improve firstresponse capacity, and foster a long-term culture of fire safety within communities.

According to the statement: “This partnership was consolidated during a courtesy visit to Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Chairman of Heirs Holdings and the United Bank for Africa (UBA), at the Hilton, Abuja.”