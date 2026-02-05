Safeguarding Nigeria’s Digital Future Through Collaboration

The protection of fibre optic cables has escalated from a technical concern to a pressing matter of national security and economic survival, Abolaji Adebayo reports

A recent, forceful directive from the Federal Government, issued through the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), marks a pivotal turning point.

It moves beyond warnings to a mandate for compulsory collaboration, seeking to end the costly cycle of accidental damage and position Nigeria’s digital infrastructure as the untouchable bedrock of its future.

The statement released by Afolabi Babawale, NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, on February 1, 2026, is a document of profound legal and symbolic significance. It is the enforcement arm of a philosophical shift: the redefinition of national assets.

For decades, critical infrastructure conjured images of pipelines, refineries, and power stations—tangible, monumental edifices. President Ahmed Tinubu’s 2024 Act, which designated telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII), shattered that outdated mould.

Babawale’s citation of this Act, alongside the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act of 2015, does more than reference legislation; it announces a new reality. A backhoe severing a fibre cable is no longer a mere construction mishap to be resolved between a contractor and a telecom company.

It is now an act that “poses a direct threat to national security, economic stability and public safety,” and crucially, “constitutes a criminal offence.” This legal reclassification transforms every excavator’s bucket and every road grader’s blade into a potential instrument of national disruption, with the operator holding legal liability. The invisible has been made inviolable by law.

Invisible crisis

To dismiss this as regulatory overreach is to misunderstand the cataclysmic ripple effect of a single cable cut. Nigeria’s digital ecosystem is a complex, interdependent web. A rupture in Abuja can paralyze banking operations in Port Harcourt, disrupt cloud services for startups in Ibadan, and cripple communication networks in Maiduguri.

Imagine a scenario where a major trunk line along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is severed. Instantaneously, financial transactions across multiple states stutter to a halt, as banking networks rely on this data highway. Telemedicine sessions in teaching hospitals freeze, cutting off remote diagnostics.

Government services migrating online become inaccessible. E-commerce platforms see transactions fail, inflicting immediate losses on businesses large and small. The security implications are even more stark: surveillance systems may go blind, coordination between security agencies can be impaired, and emergency service communications risk disruption.

The economic cost is staggering. Beyond the immediate loss of revenue for businesses, telecom companies incur immense expenses for emergency repairs, often requiring specialized teams and equipment to be mobilized across difficult terrain.

These costs are inevitably passed on to the consumer and represent a drain on capital that could be invested in network expansion.

Furthermore, such incidents erode investor confidence in the reliability of Nigeria’s digital landscape, a critical metric for attracting techdriven investment.

Babawale’s characterization of the damage as “avoidable negligence” strikes at the heart of the issue. It is not wickedness but a pervasive lack of coordination— a failure of siloed systems—that costs the nation billions of Naira annually and undermines its digital ambitions with frustrating regularity.

New protocol

The government’s directive is fundamentally a blueprint for systemic change, shifting the paradigm from reactive punishment to proactive prevention. The core imperative is “due consultation and collaboration.”

This simple phrase mandates a revolution in how construction and civil works are planned and executed across all tiers of government and the private sector.

The old, fragmented model where the Ministry of Works, a state water corporation, a local government road crew, and a private housing developer all operate in parallel, with no shared map of what lies beneath, is now legally and operationally unsustainable. The new protocol demands a

disciplined, step-by-step collaborative workflow. It begins with the non-negotiable first step: Pre-Construction Verification. Before any project is commissioned, the executing agency or company must consult the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and relevant Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to access geospatial data on fibre optic routes.

This is not a mere courtesy call; it is a mandatory audit of the digital landscape. Following this, Active Collaboration During Planning must occur. Telecoms operators and the NSCDC must be integrated into the planning phase, not merely notified.

This could involve joint site visits, the development of mitigation strategies, and the agreed-upon marking of cable locations. The third pillar is Adherence to Managed Excavation Guidelines.

This involves using safe digging practices, which may include mechanized non-intrusive digging near marked cables or having telecoms representatives on-site to supervise sensitive phases of excavation.

Finally, the framework enables Rapid Response and Mitigation. Even with the best plans, unexpected issues arise. A clear collaborative channel ensures that if a cable is threatened or nicked, the response is immediate and coordinated, minimizing downtime.

This structured approach transforms the NSCDC from a corps that arrives after a crime to a partner embedded in the process of national development, its role elevated to that of a strategic guardian.

Enforcement partnership

The effectiveness of this new regime rests heavily on the partnership between the NCC, the technical regulator, and the NSCDC, the enforcement agency. Their joint communication is a powerful signal of unified purpose. The NCC possesses the database, the technical expertise, and the direct relationships with the MNOs.

The NSCDC has the national network, the investigative authority, and the mandate to protect public assets. Their collaboration must now deepen into shared operational protocols. The provision of specific reporting channels—the email addresses and the 622 toll-free line—is a masterstroke in civic engagement.

It democratizes the protection of CNII, turning every citizen, every construction worker, into a potential sentinel. A labourer who sees a trencher getting too close to a marked cable can now make a call that could prevent a national incident.

For this to work, the NSCDC will require specialized training to understand the infrastructure they are protecting. They may need to establish dedicated Digital Infrastructure Protection Units, equipped not just with handcuffs, but with tablets containing GIS maps of fibre networks. Prosecutions, when they occur, must be swift and public, serving as a deterrent and reinforcing the seriousness of the law.

New ethos

While legal enforcement is crucial, the ultimate success of this policy hinges on a cultural transformation within Nigeria’s engineering, construction, and governance spheres. Compliance with the letter of the law is the baseline; embracing its spirit is the goal. This requires a nationwide re-education.

Professional bodies like the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) must integrate “Digital Infrastructure Awareness and Protection” into their core curricula and continuing professional development programs. A civil engineer in 2026 must be as cognizant of fibre optic pathways as they are of load-bearing stresses.

Similarly, project managers and foremen on construction sites must be trained to treat underground utility checks with the same rigor as safety briefings. The narrative must change from seeing these cables as a hindrance to progress, to recognizing them as the enabling foundation of the very projects being built.

What is the value of a new “smart city” development if its foundational digital arteries are severed during its own construction? What utility does a modern industrial park have without guaranteed, resilient connectivity? This cultural shift must also permeate inter-governmental relations.

The directive explicitly addresses “Federal, State and Local Government agencies.” It is a call for vertical and horizontal integration in planning.

A state government embarking on a massive urban renewal project must proactively engage with federal agencies overseeing CNII. This fosters a wholeof-government approach, where development is synchronous, not contradictory.

Resilient future

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. Its ambitions are clear: to leverage the digital economy for growth, job creation, and improved governance.

Yet, this ambition is built on a foundation that is literally being fractured by the tools of parallel progress. The Federal Government’s directive on collaborating for fibre optic protection is a timely and essential intervention.

It is a recognition that in the 21st century, national development is a dual-track process: building the physical and securing the digital, simultaneously. “By checking before digging, by talking before taking action, we do more than avoid costly repairs and legal battles.

“We weave resilience into the fabric of our national growth. We protect the conversations, the innovations, the transactions, and the connections that define our modern lives. The lifeline is invisible, but the duty to protect it could not be more clear.

The future of Nigeria’s digital destiny depends on the collaboration we forge today, in the trenches and on the drawing boards, to ensure that as we build upwards, we do not sever the very connections that hold us together,” telcos said.

Last line

The call for collaboration is, in essence, a call for a more intelligent, integrated, and foresighted model of development. It is an acknowledgment that Nigeria’s progress depends not just on pouring concrete, but on preserving the light that flows within glass.