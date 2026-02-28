Safeguarding Market Stability Against A Potential Crash

Nigeria’s equities market has recorded impressive growth in recent months, with market capitalization rising by 129 per cent from N55 trillion in April 2024 to over N125.97 trillion this week. However, KAYODE OGUNWALE believes regulators must closely monitor rising market swings and speculative trading to prevent risks that could undermine market stability, weaken investor confidence, and threaten long-term sustainability.

Nigeria’s equities market has in recent months delivered impressive gains, with share prices of several listed companies rising sharply and investor sentiment buoyed by renewed optimism.

Market capitalization has climbed steadily, and daily trading sessions have been characterized by sustained buying interest across sectors. The capital market has recorded a remarkable 129 per cent growth in market capitalization since April 2024, rising from about N55 trillion to over N125.97 trillion this week.

However, beneath the surface of this rally lies a growing concern among regulators and market watchers; how to safeguard the market against excessive market swings that could trigger a sharp correction or, worse still, a crash.

While rising prices often signal confidence in economic prospects, the speed and magnitude of gains in certain counters have raised red flags. Some stocks have recorded multiple-fold increases in share prices without corresponding disclosures, earnings growth, or clear fundamental drivers to justify the surge. This has intensified calls for heightened vigilance by regulators, particularly the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Market analysts note that sustained rallies unsupported by fundamentals can expose retail investors to significant risks, especially when speculative trading dominates price movements. In emerging markets like Nigeria, where retail participation is growing, such episodes can amplify market swings and undermine long-term market stability if not carefully managed.

NGX Flags Unusual Share Price Swings, Advises Caution

In response to recent developments, the Nigerian Exchange this week issued an investor alert over sharp price movements recorded in the shares of some listed companies. In a statement signed by Olufemi Shobanjo, Chief Executive Officer of NGX Regulation Limited, the Exchange said it had observed significant fluctuations in certain equities in recent trading sessions.

It urged investors to base their decisions on publicly available information and a comprehensive review of companies’ fundamentals, risk exposure, and financial performance. The NGX cautioned against speculative trading driven by rumors, unverified reports, or market hype.

According to the Exchange, investment decisions should reflect careful analysis of corporate disclosures and performance metrics rather than momentum-driven enthusiasm. It further advised investors to carry out proper due diligence before taking positions and to consult licensed stockbrokers or investment advisers where necessary.

The Exchange reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining a fair, orderly, and transparent market, adding that it would continue to closely monitor trading activities to safeguard market integrity and ensure compliance with its rules.

The alert comes amid heightened activity in the domestic equities market, where price market swings across several counters have attracted attention. For many market observers, the advisory was a timely reminder that capital market growth must be anchored on transparency and sound fundamentals.

NGX Suspends Trading on Zichis Agro-Allied Industries

In a more decisive move, the Nigerian Exchange Limited during the week suspended trading in the shares of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc pending the outcome of a regulatory investigation into recent market activity surrounding the stock.

The suspension, disclosed in a Market Bulletin circulated to dealing members, followed extraordinary price movements that saw the company’s share price soar by 772 per cent to close at N17.36 on Friday, February 20, from its listing price of N1.81 on January 20. The sharp appreciation within such a short period raised concerns about market integrity and investor protection.

Consequently, the trading halt took immediate effect and will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation. During this period, no transactions will be permitted in the company’s shares as regulators examine the circumstances behind the rapid increase in price. The NGX stated that the action aligns with its regulatory responsibility to maintain a fair and orderly market.

It emphasised that the suspension is intended to safeguard investors and ensure transparency within the capital market. Citing Rule 7.0 of its Rulebook, the Exchange explained that it is empowered to halt trading in any listed security where necessary to protect the investing public and ensure compliance with SEC regulations.

Market analysts view the suspension as a demonstration of proactive oversight. By stepping in early, the Exchange may have prevented further speculative inflows that could have resulted in substantial losses for unsuspecting investors if prices eventually corrected sharply.

Why the Market Must Be Protected

The need to protect the capital market goes beyond preventing isolated cases of price manipulation or speculative excess. The equities market serves as a critical platform for capital formation, wealth creation, and economic development. When companies list on the Exchange, they do so to raise funds for expansion, innovation, and job creation. Investors, in turn, participate with the expectation that the market operates on principles of fairness, transparency, and equal access to information.

Unchecked market swings driven by speculation can distort price discovery the core function of any stock exchange. If prices no longer reflect the intrinsic value of companies but instead mirror hype and herd behavior, confidence in the system erodes. History has shown that market bubbles, once inflated, eventually burst. The consequences can be severe; retail investors lose savings, institutional investors face portfolio stress, and the broader economy suffers from diminished confidence. In extreme cases, capital flight and liquidity constraints can follow.

For Nigeria, where the capital market plays a growing role in financing infrastructure, supporting pension funds, and attracting foreign investment, preserving market integrity is paramount. Moreover, retail investor participation has expanded significantly in recent years, driven by technology, social media, and easier access to trading platforms.

While this democratization of investment is positive, it also increases vulnerability to misinformation and coordinated speculative behavior. Regulators must therefore strike a delicate balance allowing market forces to operate freely while intervening when necessary to prevent abuse or systemic risk. Investor education is equally critical. Beyond regulatory enforcement, empowering investors with knowledge of fundamental analysis, risk management, and portfolio diversification can reduce susceptibility to speculative waves.

In addition, corporate transparency remains essential. Listed companies must adhere strictly to disclosure requirements, promptly releasing material information that could influence investment decisions. Any delay or lack of clarity can create room for rumors and distortions. Ultimately, protecting the market is about preserving trust. Without trust, liquidity dries up, listings decline, and the market’s role as an engine of growth weakens.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s capital market is at an important juncture. The recent rally reflects renewed optimism and improved investor sentiment. Rising prices, increased activity, and expanding participation are positive indicators of a vibrant market. Yet, rapid and unexplained price movements in certain stocks highlight the risks that accompany such momentum.

The Nigerian Exchange’s investor alert and the suspension of trading in Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc underscore the importance of vigilant oversight. These measures signal that regulators are prepared to act decisively to protect investors and uphold market integrity. Safeguarding the market against excessive market swings is not about stifling growth; it is about ensuring that growth is sustainable.

A resilient capital market must be built on strong fundamentals, transparent disclosures, and responsible investor behavior. As Nigeria continues to deepen its financial markets, collaboration between regulators, listed companies, intermediaries, and investors will be essential.

The goal is clear: to foster a fair, orderly, and transparent marketplace that can withstand shocks, inspire confidence, and contribute meaningfully to national economic development. In the final analysis, protecting the market today is the surest way to secure its future.