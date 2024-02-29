Safeguarding Customers’ Right on Digital Loan Apps

The growth of fintech in Nigeria has come with abuse of customers’ rights, who are daily exposed to defamation by digital loan apps, thereby giving the stakeholders great concern over the years, Abolaji Adebayo writes

Over time, there existed a wider gap in financial inclusion in Nigeria, and to address the challenge, the ingenuity of technological innovations was deployed, giving rise to digital lending services (popularly known as loan apps), which hitherto were nonexistent in Nigeria prior to the emergence of Covid-19. A healthy financial services sector remains critical for the sustenance of the social and economic development of any nation, as it guarantees easy access to finance for developmental purposes. One such way of accessing finance is through lending from financial institutions, which are mainly the conventional banks, but the tide is now changing owing to the disruptive effect of Covid-19. There became a need to leverage innovative technology in the Nigerian financial sector to rapidly move from analog-based financial services to a technologically driven financial sector where services are rendered faster, easier, and more accessible to the overall benefit of customers, investors, businessmen, and other stakeholders.

Exposure

The advent of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns during the period further exposed the vulnerability of the Nigerian financial sector as access to funding became a challenge to most investors and businesses. To address this unforeseen challenge, the ingenuity of technological innovations was further deployed, giving rise to digital lending services (popularly known as loan apps), which hitherto were non-existent in Nigeria prior to the emergence of Covid-19. Digital lending entails the method of applying, processing, and granting loans with the aid of digital channels where lenders place reliance on the personal data of customers accessed online or provided by such customers, to make credit decisions, for the benefit of a customer.

Gap

In Nigeria, the credit gap remains a significant challenge, which has become a major problem. Despite the rise among digital lenders, the gap persists. Digital lending, now the second-largest fintech industry in Nigeria, attempts to address the issue of credit gap amid challenges. This persisting gap signifies that money is available, but it struggles to reach those who need it, and those willing to lend cannot effectively do so.

Digital loan

Digital loan in Nigeria is a growing sector that offers financial services through web and mobile channels. Digital lenders are widely referred to as platforms that offer loans through digital means.

The challenge

However, the industry faces numerous challenges despite its efforts to make credit more accessible. Challenges in data management and consumer protection stand out. As this sector grows, government intervention becomes increasingly vital to establish an environment conducive to growth and ensure responsible lending practices. As digital lending service is no doubt laudable, it came with fresh challenges, which include violation of customer’s privacy rights and data protection. Therefore, there is a need to examine the concept and practice of digital lending in Nigeria, its legal framework, and the challenges to customers’ data protection and privacy rights in Nigeria. Based on this, there have been various advocates for the reformation of the ecosystem to protect the customers.

Protection

Consumer protection is a top concern, and regulatory authorities like the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) play a vital role in ensuring compliance with established guidelines. FCCPC released frameworks and guidelines for digital lenders to curb unlawful practices, especially regarding data privacy and loan recovery. Compliance with these guidelines allows lenders to operate legally, promoting responsible lending practices and protecting consumer rights. However, challenges persist in effectively enforcing these guidelines, especially in the face of rapid technological advancements and evolving lending practices. Striking the right balance between consumer protection and fostering innovation in the digital lending space is imperative for sustainable growth.

Data challenges

The foundation of responsible lending lies in a thorough understanding of borrowers’ risk profiles or creditworthiness. Traditional lenders could leverage credit bureaus to obtain vital information that aids in assessing creditworthiness and managing risks. Regardless, Nigeria faces a significant credit bureau penetration gap compared to global standards, leading to data scarcity, a critical challenge for digital lenders. Without comprehensive credit data, digital lenders are compelled to build their proprietary scoring models based on transaction data; worse, many still fail to do so, leading to poor models. This reliance exposes them to potential fraudulent actors and increases defaults, posing a risk to the overall structure of digital lending. Therefore, building a robust data infrastructure and a reliable system is essential. Bridging this gap will significantly enhance lenders’ ability to make informed lending decisions and reduce the risk of defaults.

Reform

Following the myriad of complaints by the customers, the Commission, under the leadership of the former CEO, Babatunde Irukera, made a special effort to reform the digital lending space where hundreds of companies were engaging in unethical practices of forcing loans on people and using harassment and defamation, among other unethical means to recover the loans. With some successes recorded, especially by bringing the disorderly loan apps under some form of control through the Interim Limited Registration Framework and Guidelines, the FCPCC under Irukera made a bold statement in the market. Although some users of these digital lending platforms would argue that harassment and defamation of borrowers have not been reduced, many of the registered digital lenders are now abiding by the conditions of their registration, which forbid them from using unethical means for loan disbursement and recovery.

Statistics

As of December 2023, 241 digital lenders have been registered by the Commission. These comprise 203 with full approval and 38 with conditional approval. Outside these, some 85 unregistered other loan apps suspected of engaging in all forms of illegal practices are said to be under the watchlist of the Commission. Also, through a collaborative effort with Google, a total of 47 loan apps operating illegally in Nigeria have been removed from the Google Play Store.

Rising debt

But the war is far from over. Indeed, according to the erstwhile FCCPC boss, registration of digital lenders was just the first step in the reforms needed to sanitise the lending space. This was why Irukere announced that the Commission would this year come up with a new regulation to address the high rate of default by borrowers from loan apps, which he described as the big issue. According to him, while the Commission has succeeded in reducing abuse and harassment by the loan apps, Nigerians taking loans from the platforms have continued to default. He said the rising debt could lead to the collapse of the digital lenders that are also playing critical roles in the economy. “One of the big issues that we’re seeing is that there’s now a significant level of loan default because people are not able to use these unethical and inappropriate loan recovery mechanisms and I’m insistent that you cannot say to me that the only language Nigerians understand is to abuse them. No, I disagree.

“We must necessarily do the work no matter how hard it is to find a more sensible way to recover loans because I also agree that if these digital money lenders are unable to recover their loans and drop out of the market, it’s a consumer protection problem because of those who need those types of short-term unsecured lending. “So, we have to find the balance and so some of the regulations that will come out in 2024 will be a broader approach to responsible borrowing and responsible lending by individuals and corporates. I’m hopeful that the future of what we’re building is that even school landlords would be able to re- port to a centralized credit system about the conduct of tenants, students, and parents so that we can know each person’s level of fiscal responsibility or credit wordiness,” Iru- kera said during an interview in December.

Transformation

Beyond the regulation of digital lenders, Irukera brought the FCCPC out as a government agency truly representing the interests of Nigerian consumers. Through his interventions even via social media platforms like X (Twitter), many Nigerians had gotten reprieves in situations where they would have been cheated by the businesses they were dealing with. His ability to bring to their knees the otherwise powerful local and international companies infringing on consumer rights and making them accountable was seen as a feat never achieved before him at the FCCPC. At a strategic media engagement in Abuja in December, Irukera shared how at the helm of the affairs in the FCCPC, he had turned around the fortunes of the Commission from dependent on government subvention to a self-funding Agency. In 2023, the FCCPC generated over N56 billion, where 90 per cent of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was obtained through payment of penalties by defaulting companies in the country. He said that the FCCPC remitted N22.4 billion to the Federal Government.

“In 2023, our internally generated revenue is already N56 billion, and we have remitted to the government N22.4 billion and for me what this demonstrates is the real possibility for our country. Our possibilities are limitless. “We don’t approve a single product; we don’t take fees for registration of anything nor support or sponsorship from companies. All our revenue, at least 90%, is from penalties. We believe that the market should be unlocked, and businesses should be allowed to operate well and should thrive. “But we also believe in consequence and businesses must be held accountable, if we don’t hold people accountable, we can’t promote good behaviour. “Before 2017, the FCCPC had a budget of N1 billion from the Federal Government, of this amount, N511 million was personal costs and salaries of 240 employees at the time,” he said.

Last line

To make the ecosystem a robust one, the government needs to reform the system and build a solid platform for the loan app customers.