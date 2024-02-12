Safe Standards: Reps Move Against Erring Coys

The House of Representatives has concluded plans to clamp down on erring oil and gas, power, telecommunication, and construction companies as part of its efforts toward ensuring the safety of Nigerians across the country.

Chairman of the House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Hon. Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi who issued the threat notice during the inauguration of the committee by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, vowed that the “Committee will not entertain any erring company as it will ensure zero tolerance to safety standards compliance in all sectors.”

He warned that the Committee will ensure a reduction in radiation from indiscriminate deployment of telecom equipment; to ensure compliance, clean-up of hazardous waste, and propel Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to curb pollution in the oil and gas sector.

Gumi assured that the committee will “Use all legislative tools in ensuring that the safety of all Nigerians across all sectors of our economy is guaranteed with a creative and innovative approach in our oversight functions.

“The next 3 years plus of our activities in the Committee will primarily focus on a vision to be a frontline and globally recognised legislative platform, committed to safety standards and optimum safe environment for all.

“This we intend to achieve through our mission statement of promoting and enforcing Safety Standards and Regulations at all levels through safety-conscious legislative and oversight functions and technological-driven processes in private and public sectors.

“Our topmost principles and priority will be based on 4Cs of Consolidation, Capacity Building, Compliance, and Culture. In the next three years of this Committee, we will ensure that the House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations becomes the lead in safety-related matters and builds mutual trust among stakeholders and citizens.

“Furthermore, we will ensure that there is an increased compliance rate to safety standards and regulations among high and medium organizations as well as the increase in the pool of well-trained and certified team of safety professionals in Nigeria.”

In the bid to achieve the set objectives, Hon. Gumi stressed the need to put in place an updated and enforceable national safety legislation that is “applicable to all sectors, with a database for tracking progress and institutions to effectively implement them in our national interest.

“Moreover, it will be this committee’s priority to develop a national minimum benchmark for the safety management system, to be managed by competent persons that will be monitored and enforced by a National Safety Regulatory Board with a reliable safety database.

“It is imperative to mention that, our new approach to Safety Standards and Regulations will not only focus on the few sectors of the economy as the normal practise in the past, but will be extended to cover safety standards in all private and public sectors of the economy across the country.

“It will also extend to occupational health and standard regulations for workers in all the sectors of our economy, the safety of security personnel and their mode of operations, the safety of all facilities and buildings across the country, safety measures for food processing, drugs and other manufacturing segments as well as mining, oil and gas sector.

“Concomitantly, this noble Committee is committed to working with all relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria to ensure that there is improvement in Safety Standards and Regulations compliance in our Security Structure and Defence Architectures.

“Our Transport system covering Air, Sea, Rail, and Road will witness a new approach to Safety Standards and Regulations through our rigorous oversight functions and enforcement of extant laws and regulations guiding the uniqueness of various sectors.

“The committee will work with relevant Stakeholders in the private and public sectors of the economy for possible consideration and legislative amendment of some laws and policies related to Safety Standards and Regulations in Nigeria for better performance and expected productivity.

“We will review all existing legislations that are connected to safety standards and regulations in Nigeria and propose an amendment to old, obsolete, and grossly inadequate legislation that is no longer in line with the current reality of a globalised and technologically driven society.

“We will propose that there should be a Safety Desk in all MDAs at all levels of government in the country and big Companies with an annual turnover of N100 million and above to be manned by a qualified and certified Safety Professional.

“Relevant legislation will be put in place to ensure that no one can work as a safety worker or practice as a safety professional without certification from an authorised institutional body in the country going forward.

“Furthermore, a bill for the creation of a Board or an Agency of Government that will be responsible for promoting Safety Standards and Regulations across all sectors will be sponsored by the Committee, for the accent by the Executive Arm of Government. The proposed Board is expected to be self-funded and positioned to be a major revenue driver for the Federal Government.”

In this same vein, Hon. Gumi pledged the Committee’s resolve towards ensuring compliance in the worrying areas of the construction industry in Nigeria which has been seriously battered as a result of the failure of the stakeholders to strictly adhere to specific safety standards and regulations and ensure enforcement of the safety standards and regulations as enshrined in the Safe Schools initiative declaration signed in 2015, with the collaboration and support from the relevant security agencies in Nigeria;.

“We are very optimistic that this will be achieved seamlessly leveraging on the quality and the potentials of the Honourable members we have in the Committee and partnership with relevant stakeholders and relevant Agencies of Government in ensuring that compliance to Safety Standards and Regulations becomes an ethic of our society in Nigeria.”

While inaugurating the Committee, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas expressed grave concern over disregard and non-compliance to safety standards and regulations by some public and private institutions across the country.

Abbas who was represented by his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu averred that the right of citizens to a safe and decent place of work, devoid of hazards is fundamental in any society and has been consistently included in all declarations of human rights globally.

He however said the nation’s dilemma has been how best to translate it to reality, as the task of identifying, eliminating, and controlling hazards though noble, has been very challenging.

He said that the Parliament is saddened by catastrophic events across the country ranging from fatal motor accidents, explosions, boat mishaps, accidental discharge, and market fires, which have claimed innocent lives and loss of properties.