Safe Motherhood Day: Nigeria Making Bold Strides – Johnson

Share

As Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate Safe Motherhood Day 2025 under the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” the Country Team Lead of The Challenge Initiative (TCI) Nigeria, Taiwo Johnson, says the nation is witnessing a bold shift from mere awareness to impactful action and from promises to life-saving programmes.

In a statement issued on Friday to mark the day, Johnson emphasized: “What we are seeing in Nigeria today is a bold move from awareness to action, from promises to programs that truly save lives.”

The statement highlights the progress being made in family planning (FP) and childbirth spacing across the country, noting that safe motherhood begins with smart choices. These gains are being celebrated in various States, thanks to growing access to reproductive health services.

At the forefront of this quiet but powerful revolution is The Challenge Initiative (TCI) — a tested model that empowers local governments to sustainably scale reproductive health solutions. Working in collaboration with over a dozen state governments, TCI is making motherhood safer, families healthier, and futures brighter.

Johnson further noted: “Safe motherhood starts before the first contraction. It begins with informed choices, timely access to family planning, and a community that supports women at every step of their reproductive journey.”

Launched in 2017, TCI transitioned from the successes of the Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI), creating a platform that enables state governments to take ownership, scale up proven interventions, and drive impact across both urban and underserved rural areas.

Across Nigeria, state governments are translating family planning commitments into measurable progress.

Through leadership, community engagement, youth-centered services, and strategic partnerships, signs of lasting impact are emerging.

Health facilities are experiencing increased trust from clients. Local governments are mobilizing resources to expand outreach, and advocacy efforts are reshaping public perception particularly through youth engagement, male involvement, and targeted campaigns in underserved communities.

Even in humanitarian settings, family planning services are being integrated with maternal health care, ensuring continuity and improving outcomes.

However, Johnson cautioned that more work lies ahead. Progress remains uneven, with persistent gaps in access, quality, and equity.

He urged implementing states to sustain momentum by strengthening service delivery, expanding outreach to marginalized populations, and addressing myths and misconceptions that hinder access to family planning.

“To truly fulfill the promise of reproductive health and rights for all, no one can be left behind. Continued investment, political will, and community-driven action are crucial,” Johnson said.

Each year, Nigeria loses thousands of women to pregnancy-related complications, many of them preventable through voluntary family planning and proper childbirth spacing.

TCI’s work shows that when women have access to safe, affordable, and culturally sensitive FP services, maternal mortality drops, newborn outcomes improve, and families thrive.

“The path to safe motherhood is not just paved in hospitals. It starts with conversation, choice, and community support,” said Onche Odeh, Project Lead at Development Communications Network.

TCI’s work across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones underscores the power of community-led interventions, sustained political commitment, and strategic advocacy.

The journey is ongoing, but with unwavering effort, Nigeria is on track to make safe motherhood not just a goal but a guarantee.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

