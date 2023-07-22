Safe Environment Crucial For Inclusion Of Autistic Persons – GTCO

Ahead of the GTCO Autism Conference 2023, experts in the management and care for persons with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have said a safe environment devoid of stigma was needed to ensure inclusiveness for Nigerians living with autism.

The experts who took turns addressing over 30 journalists in Lagos for the forthcoming annual GTCO Autism Conference and Follow-Up Consultations themed: ‘Empowering voices for Autism’ noted that although the challenges are multifaceted, there was also the need for adequate awareness about the condition.

A Behaviour analyst and Qualified Autism Service Practitioner Supervisor (QASP-S), Osezusi Bolodeoku said one of the goals of the conference, scheduled to hold in Lagos from July 24 to 25, is to make parents of children living with autism as well as adults, accept the condition rather than choose to live in denial. Bolodeoku said such acceptance starts with awareness, which is one of the purposes of the conference.

While she affirmed that the prevalence of autism is on the rise, according to available data, she noted that the high data is also arising from increased awareness about ASD which the conference is also focusing on.

The conference is an offshoot of the Orange Ribbon Initiative that has grown to become a reference point for autism advocacy and intervention in Africa, providing support and empowerment to thousands of people with neurodevelopmental disorders.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests.

According to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC, Mr. Segun Agbaje, the conference is to promote inclusivity and self-advocacy for persons on the autism spectrum.

Agbaje said: Society thrives when diverse individuals with their distinctive voices, perspectives, and cultures are welcomed and celebrated. It is therefore important that persons on the ASD spectrum are given the chance to succeed and empowered to experience life to its fullest.

The conference is expected to feature lectures, panel discussions, and performances carefully prepared to showcase the diverse talents that exist in the autism community whilst also creating a platform for persons with ASD and their families to connect and share ideas with subject matter experts on different aspects of ASD including its nature and management.

While the conference will commence on July 24, a free one-on-one clinic will open from the 26 to the 29 at the Chapel of Light, Alausa-Ikeja. Also in Ghana, the conference will open on August 1 while consultation will last from August 2 to 5 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana.

Head, of Group Corporate Communications, GTCO Plc, Mrs Oyinade Adegite said the first mandate of the conference is to create safety environment for persons living with autism by curbing stigma around them. While we understand the financial challenges facing many people with ASD, the knowledge and skill from the conference could empower and re-position them for better and quality living, she added.

Responding to plans to expand the conference beyond an annual event and expand it to benefit more citizens in rural and far to reach areas, Corporate Communication, GT Bank, Tolu Onipede, admitted that although the conference takes place once annually, the number of participants has grown from those sitting in one hall to two including a large online audience.

She noted that beyond the conference, persons living with autism can also have the opportunity of engaging in free one-on-one consultation with autism specialists including behaviour analysts, dentists, and occupational therapists, among others.