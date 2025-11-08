Safari: Osas Ighodaro, Obi Emelonye Hunt For New Talents

…as movie hits cinemas Nov 21

Ahead of the November 21 cinema release date for “Safari” across Nigeria, the producers of the film, have unveiled a masterclass under the theme: “Safari Workshop Roadshow/ Open Auditions,” aimed at teaching the rudiments of filmmaking, leveraging the behind-the-scene activities in the movie shot in Nigeria and Kenya.

The masterclass incorporated to empower aspiring young film professionals will hold in cities including Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt between November 10 and 20 and features lessons by renowned film professionals such as Obi Emelonye, Osas Ighodaro and Tunde Babalola, while serving as the launch pad for an audition to recruit a new set of talents who would be working with The Nollywood Factory, TNF, producers of “The Mirror Boy,” “Last Flight to Abuja,” “Onye Ozi,” “Badamasi,” “Black Mail,” “Out of Breath” etc in future film projects.

According to a statement by TNF, Nigerians interested in pursuing careers in the film industry should visit www. safarithemovie.com to complete a form with the required details to get enlisted in the programme.

“This is a unique opportunity to learn from some of Nollywood’s most celebrated professionals and potentially be cast in upcoming productions.

The benefits are enormous and they include behind the scene access, acting workshop, audition opportunity, and industry networking,” the statement read.

In the meantime, “Safari,” shot in choice locations in cities including Lagos, Abuja, Nairobi and Mombasa, has continued to elicit interest owing to its unique storyline, which follows the disenchanted wife of a Nigerian politician, who becomes entangled with a local beach boy accused of murder during a Kenyan vacation.

Eight years in the making, the pan-continental thriller stars Osas Ighodaro, Ali Nuhu, Jide Kene Achufusi, Ken Ambani, Emmanuel Mugo and Anthony Monjaro, and has been designated a special screening status at the forthcoming Africa Inter- national Film Festival, AFRIFF, ahead of the cinema release.