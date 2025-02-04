SAF, Essential Component For Airlines

Share

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released its methodology for accounting and reporting the emissions reduction associated with the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by airlines.

SAF is an essential component of airline plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The IATA methodology fulfils the critical need to ensure that SAF’s contribution to aviation’s decarbonization is accurately, consistently, and transparently accounted.

The publication of the IATA SAF accounting and reporting methodology is a critical step in the preparation of the IATA SAF Registry which is scheduled to launch in April 2025.

The IATA SAF Registry is expected to play a key role in creating a functioning global SAF market. “The IATA methodology will provide a consistent approach to accounting for the environmental benefits of SAF purchases, regardless of location.

This is an essential component of the soon-to-belaunched IATA SAF Registry which will enable airlines to claim SAF benefits against their regulatory and voluntary obligations, irrespective of where SAF was uplifted.

“The transparency of a published global standard methodology will give confidence that the Registry is robust and fair, with no double-counting.

This is essential in creating a functioning global SAF market,” said Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s SVP of Sustainability and Chief Economist.

