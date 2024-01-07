Sadiya Umar Farouq: Riding the Storm After Service

Between July 2019, when she was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of the newly created Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar- Farouq, walked like a star. She handled the purse to address challenges arising from both human disasters such as IDPs arising from insurgency, bandi- tary and violence in the North and other parts of the country and also issues affecting natural disasters such as flood and similar issues. She walked the length and breadth of Nigeria, dishing out handouts and favours from the government’s purse as she deemed fit. She was also involved in the School feeding programme of the administration, which took care of millions of school children in public schools across the country.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic of the 2020 to 2021 and the lockdowns that followed it, Umar-Farouq reeled out statistics of the efforts of her ministry in addressing the plight of the unfortunate and the less priviledged pupils. Of course, she controlled billions of Naira, warehoused in her minis- try for such emergencies. But in the last two weeks, the former Super Minister has hit the limelight in a negative way. She is now wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) to come and answer to some charges, which bothers on fraud and misapplication of funds. In fact, she did not honour the invitation of the Commission on Wednesday on the account of alleged ill health and other reasons, which doesn’t appear to sit well with the antigraft agency.

The EFCC is probing an alledged N37.1billion laundered during her tenure in of- fice through a contractor, James Okwete. She was asked to appear before investigators at the EFCC headquarters, Jabi, Abuja on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at about 10:00 am, to give an account of the alleged fraud that took place under her watch. But for about eight hours, she kept the EFCC waiting in vain. Okwete, who appears to have spilled the beans is still being held by the EFCC. On Monday, however, Umar- Farouq had said on X,formerly known as Twitter that, “There have been a number of reports linking me to a purported investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission into the activities of one James Okwete, someone completely unknown to me.

“James Okwete neither worked for, nor represented me in any way whatsoever. The linkages and associations to my person are spurious. While I resist the urge to engage in any media trial whatsoever, I have however con- tacted my Legal Team to explore possible options to seek redress on the malicious attack on my person. “I remain proud to have served my country as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with every sense of responsibility and would defend my actions, stewardship and programmes during my tenure whenever I am called upon to do so.” In furtherance of its investigation, the EFCC had arrested and detained the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, Halima Shehu, over the ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

Shehu was relieved of her appointment by President Bola Tinubu earlier in the week before she faced the EFCC. She was granted administrative bail while the anti-graft agency awaits Umar-Farouq. It was gathered that the ex-minister is pleading for more time to appear before the commission. She was said to have sent in a letter to the commission, through her lawyers, pleading for more time. But the EFCC is insisting that she turns herself in as soon as possible.