Sadiq Umar Will Be Out Till Next Season

Real Sociedad coach, Imanol Alguacil has revealed that the Nigerian striker will not play for the club this season as he is yet to fully recover from the anterior cruciate ligament injury that he sustained in September 2022.

Unfortunately for him, he sustained an ACL injury in his third appearance against Getafe in 2022 and he has since then missed 43 games.

But he returned to training last week, just before the game against Barcelona. Still, he was excluded from the matchday squad for the game.

Speaking on the development, Coach Alguacil has now revealed that he wants Umar to hit his stride before he plays competitive football.

“Sadiq is very far away. We are putting him in, but he is very far away,”

“Hopefully everything goes well and he does a good job during the off-season because, unfortunately, he won’t be able to stop much.

“He has to get his acts together to have a very good pre-season. We want him to evolve well so that he can be available for the start of next season.”

Umar showed glimpses of his ability in the few games in which he featured, he would need to be at his best next season as Real Sociedad would likely qualify for the Champions League.