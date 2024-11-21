Sadiq Threatens To Dump Eagles Over Fans’ Criticism

Share

Super Eagles and Real Sociedad striker, Umar Sadiq, has threatened to turn down future invitations to the national team if the attitude of the fans does not change against them.

Speaking after Nigeria lost the last Africa Cup of Nations AFCON qualifier at home to Rwanda, Sadiq was unhappy about the intense criticism Nigerian players face when representing the national team.

The 27-year-old, who surprisingly made the squad for Nigeria’s recent AFCON 2025 qualifiers, reflected on the toll that negativity from fans has on the team, warning that it could discourage players from committing to the Super Eagles.

In an interview with journalists after the tie, Sadiq did not hold back on the mental strain caused by unsupportive fans. “If things continue like this, there are lots of players that will not like to play for the Super Eagles,” he warned.

“When we come to play here, it’s not about the money; it’s for the love. Where you feel is your home, they tell you it’s not.”

