December 28, 2023
Sadiq Battles Diaz, Ruibal for Goal of Month

Real Sociedad forward Umar Sadiq is among the three players nominated for LaLiga Goal of the Month award for December. Also in contention for the award are Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz and Real Betis’ Aitor Ruibal.

Sadiq scored a stunning goal in Real Sociedad’s 1-1 draw at Osasuna on December 2. The forward unleashed a powerful shot into the net from the edge of the box after 41 minutes.

It was the Nigerian international’s second goal of the season for Sociedad. Diaz was nominated for his strike against Villarreal, while Ruibal is in the running for his goal against Real Madrid.

