sadiq Abdullahi’s uncommon mission

Stories of insecurity are not enough to keep Sadiq Abdullahi away from home where passion for sports development keeps the legend going. The man is all over Nigeria, from South to North, working to bring tennis back to life. Sadiq, a 1988 Seoul Olympian, was national tennis champion three times consecutively, from 1986 to 1989, ranked 252 globally in October 1985 but quit in 1989 after the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York. Ever since, it has been too hard for him to say goodbye. He arrived in Nigeria on June 28 and for about one month has been on the move.

His mission is to renew a right spirit within tennis circles, beginning from the very beginning, through academies. And because unlike football, there are fewer facilities for budding talents, the idea is to involve as many interests as possible. Sadiq has been deliberating and consulting extensively as well. What has come out of these efforts is the Tennis Nigeria Vision Network (TNVN).

“We are here because we want to develop, improve and sustain tennis in Nigeria. I am leading this effort with passion, commitment and patriotism,” he said. We acknowledge this burning patriotism at a time when compatriots are giving up on the country and relocating overseas. Sadiq, an adjunct professor at the International University, Miami is planning to retire to Nigeria in due course. He deserves commendation for spending his money to bring change. This trip is not sponsored by any organisation and he plans to raise funds for the vision through stakeholders and corporate sponsorship. Response from stakeholders has been encouraging. Tennis greats like Captain Yemisi Allan, David Imonitie, Veronica Oyibokia, Princess Rolake Olagbegi, Romanus Nwazu and Emmanuel Otu have bought into the vision. Allan is the lone surviving Nigerian tennis medallist of the 1973 All Africa Games held in Lagos .

He won silver with Lawrence Awopegba in the men’s doubles. Thompson Onibokun got another silver medal in the men’s singles. In the course of his interactions and visits, Sadiq has attracted more friends to tennis. Segun Odegbami, who won the African Nations Cup with the Green Eagles in 1980, is fully involved. His International Sports Academy in Wasinmi, Ogun State will be used to power the vision. Former internationals Jonathan Akpoborie, Francis Moniedafe and Sam Okpodu have thrown their weight behind the project which also has the blessings of veteran basketballer, Sam Amedu and former Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) President, Dan Ngerem.

A visit to Godwin Dudu Orumen’s Sportshaq in Lagos unearthed Ngerem who shocked the audience with the revelation that he lost to Olaniyi Ogunrinde at the First Kaduna Clay Courts, in 1976. The former AFN boss also paired Tony Mmoh in the doubles. Ngerem brought quite some corporate world attention to Athletics. Sadiq has a bird in hand already and possibly, attracting sponsorship to TNVN may be a lot easier. One bright prospect, Akasha Urhobo, is a granddaughter of retired national athletics coach Toni Urhobo.

It is disheartening that the Nigerian Tennis Federation is not interested in this noble venture. No player has improved on Nduka Odizor’s epoch-making quarter final appearance at Wimbledon in 1983. An opportunity to take the sport to greater heights has offered itself on a platter of gold. We wish to see a change of mind in this regard. We applaud the zeal and devotion shown by Sadiq.

He was at the Milo Basketball Championships in Lagos, visited Ikoyi Club, dashed to the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, inspected NPA Club and ended up at the Lagos Country Club before leaving for Jos, Kaduna and Zaria respectively. At Lagos Country Club, Sadiq showed humility by picking balls once again.

His story started from there in 1967 and he was Ball Boy to Allan, Awopegba and Kehinde Ajayi until 1975. By 1976, the boy did the same when the great US tennis star, Arthur Ashe, visited. From that humble background, Ashe took in Sadiq while heading the Doral Resort and Country Club as Internal Tennis Director about a decade and half later.

The Nigerian was employed as an Instructor. It is remarkable that Sadiq also used that opportunity to help Nigeria. He sponsored the Okwueze siblings, Jacqueline and Emeka, to the United States. The kids travelled with their mum. Sadiq needs to be encouraged by the Federal Government. Such a hero deserves a place in sports management with all these ideas flowing in his head. No place will be too big for his services. The nation needs round pegs in round holes in her quest to recapture her lost tennis glory.