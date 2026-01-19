Senegal’s talisman Sadio Mané has been named the Golden Ball winner at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, earning recognition as the tournament’s most outstanding player after captaining the Teranga Lions to a hard-fought triumph.

The veteran forward played a central role throughout the competition, combining leadership, creativity and decisive contributions that helped Senegal secure their second AFCON title.

In the final against hosts Morocco, the match remained goalless after regulation time and was marked by dramatic twists, including a late penalty miss by Morocco that pushed the contest into extra time.

Senegal eventually prevailed 1–0 in extra time thanks to a stunning strike from midfielder Pape Gueye, but Mané’s influence was felt from start to finish, both on and off the ball.

His ability to create chances, rally his teammates and lead from the front was widely praised by fans and pundits alike.

Mané’s performances were key to Senegal’s deep run in the tournament, particularly in the semifinal where he scored the only goal to send the Lions into the final.

He also led Senegal with the highest number of goal involvements, blending goals and assists with unselfish play that exemplified his value to the team.

Receiving the Golden Ball award capped a memorable tournament for Mané, who has repeatedly been at the heart of Senegal’s recent football achievements.

The accolade further cements his status as one of Africa’s all-time great players, celebrated for his impact in major competitions and his role in inspiring a new generation of football fans across the continent.

Senegal’s victory and Mané’s individual honour come after a tense AFCON final that brought both drama and controversy, highlighting the competitiveness and passion that define Africa’s premier international football event.