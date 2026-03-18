Sadio Mané Condemns CAF Stripping Senegal AFCON Title

Football star Sadio Mané has sharply criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF), saying “too much corruption” is “killing the passion of millions” after Senegal was stripped of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The ruling came on Tuesday, March 17, from CAF’s Appeals Committee, which overturned Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco in the final on January 18.

The committee found that Senegal violated tournament regulations by leaving the pitch for 17 minutes in protest against a stoppage-time penalty awarded to Morocco.

Citing Article 82 of the competition rules, CAF stated that any team refusing to continue play or leaving the field without the referee’s permission is automatically declared the loser.

As a result, Morocco has been awarded the championship with a 3-0 victory, securing their first AFCON title in 50 years.

What Mane Said:

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In a powerful statement, Mané voiced his deep disappointment over the ruling. “What happened has gone too far,” he said. “This is not the football we fight for, not the Africa we believe in.”

He added, “There is too much corruption in our game, and it’s killing the passion of millions of fans across the continent. Players give everything on the pitch, but decisions off it are deciding matches and trophies.

“I’m deeply disappointed not just for Senegal, but for African football as a whole. We deserve better. The fans deserve fairness, transparency, and respect.”

Following the verdict, the Senegalese Football Federation announced plans to appeal CAF’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), calling the ruling “unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable.”