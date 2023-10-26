Saddam Hussein’s Daughter Bagged 7 Years Jail Term In Iraq

The exiled daughter of former President of Iraq, Saddam Hussein on Wednesday bagged a seven-year prison sentence for “promoting” her father’s banned Baath party.

The Court in Baghdad, Iraq handed down the jail term in her absence.

Raghad Saddam Hussein was found guilty of “promoting the activities of the banned Baath party” during television interviews she conducted in 2021, according to the verdict, which was reported by the media.

Anyone in Iraq today who displays images or slogans endorsing the overthrown government may face legal action.

The specific interviews that led to her conviction are not specified in the verdict.

However, in 2021, Hussein discussed the circumstances in Iraq during her father’s repressive leadership from 1979 to 2003 on the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya channel.

She said to the Saudi station, “Many people told me that our period was indeed a time of glory, of pride.” “The nation was prosperous and stable, of course.”

Hussein and her sister Rana reside in Jordan. In Mosul in 2003, American forces assassinated their brothers, Uday and Qusay.